After accusing him of the death of the singer Iqueña Yuliana Perea, the staff of the Public Ministry intervened in the Dr. John Casado, who on the night of Tuesday, August 22, performed liposuction on the artist and as a result would have caused her death. The doctor is investigated for the alleged crime of culpable homicide.

According to the singer’s relatives, Yuliana went to the santa anita clinic, in Iquitos, in order to perform a liposuction. Unfortunately, the complications of the operation caused Perea to suffer cardiac arrest, for which they blame the doctor for being the main author of his death.

Did Jhon Casado commit medical negligence in the singer’s surgery?

In this regard, the legal defense of the doctor, Augusto Vargas, rejected the accusations of his sponsor, since —according to him— he acted in accordance with the rules of medical practice. “The only way to establish the responsibility of the doctor is to prove that he acted with negligence, which in this case has not happened. He acted in accordance with the rules of medical practice, consequently, there is no negligence and no criminal or civil liability can be attributed to him,” he told digital media.

After that, he expects the doctor to be released in the next 48 hours.

Who is Yuliana Perea?

Yuliana Perea She is a vocalist and obstetrician originally from Iquitos, she died last Tuesday, August 22 during an aesthetic intervention. The interpreter went to a clinic in the region to undergo liposuction.