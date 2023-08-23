Big loss for music. Yuliana Perea, vocalist and obstetrician originally from Iquitos, passed away on Tuesday, August 22 as a result of an aesthetic intervention. The interpreter went to a clinic in the Loreto region to undergo liposuction. However, complications from the operation caused her subsequent death. Perea’s relatives ask the authorities for justice, since it would be medical negligence.

YOU CAN SEE: Azucena Calvay sent funeral arrangements to Kevin Pedraza’s family: “We express our pain”

What happened to Yuliana Perea and why would it be a case of medical negligence?

According to the singer’s relatives, Yuliana went to the Santa Anita clinic in Iquitos to undergo liposuction. Unfortunately, the complications of the operation caused Perea to suffer cardiac arrest, an event that ended her life. Her mother, Purita Torres, reported to the doctor that she performed the intervention. Jhon Casado is the doctor who performed the surgery and, as reported by the Public Ministry, he is in custody to carry out the corresponding investigations.

“My husband has been called (to tell him) that our little girl died (…) He had no knowledge, no one knew. Not even his daughters knew. He was always afraid, I heard that these things go wrong (…) The doctor is Jhon Casado. Justice is all I ask for.” her mother was heard to say.

YOU CAN SEE: Kevin Pedraza: what did the famous cumbia singer die of?

What was the reaction of the users after the death of Yuliana Perea?

Through TikTok, users accompanied the family in the pain of the loss of Yuliana Perea.

“My deepest condolences to the relatives”, “Unfortunate, you took the lead”, “Now you are upstairs singing for them”were some of the comments of the users.

What did the lawyer for the doctor Jhon Casado say?

Augusto Vargas, defense attorney for the doctor who performed the surgery on the singer Yuliana Perea, assured that Jhon Casado acted in accordance with medical practice and that there was no negligence. In addition, he said that for this reason he cannot be held responsible for the death of the vocalist.

“The only way to establish the responsibility of the doctor is to prove that he acted with negligence, which in this case has not happened. He acted in accordance with the rules of medical practice; consequently, there is no negligence and no cannot attribute any liability of a criminal or civil nature.”Vargas told the Loreto Informa News portal.

#Yuliana #Perea #singer #Iquito #died #undergoing #surgery