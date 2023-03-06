Yuliana Lizarazo and María Paulina Pérez, champions of the WTA 250 of Monterrey

Yuliana Lizarazo and María Paulina Pérez were champions of the WTA 250 of Monterrey, after beating this Sunday the duo made up of the Australian Kimberly Birrell and the Mexican Fernanda Contreras 6-3, 5-7, 10-5.

Colombians, champions

Lizarazo and Pérez joined forces a short time ago. Even so, the one in Monterrey is their eighth tournament together. However, this is her first title at a WTA 250.

“We decided to start getting together because we were in a tournament and I said (to Yuliana) what do you think if we started to try playing together and she told me “let’s go, let’s try”, declared Pérez, in dialogue with ‘Match Tennis’.

