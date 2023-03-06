Monday, March 6, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Yuliana Lizarazo and María Paulina Pérez, champions of the WTA 250 of Monterrey

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 6, 2023
in Sports
0
Yuliana Lizarazo and María Paulina Pérez, champions of the WTA 250 of Monterrey


close

Yuliana Lizarazo and María Paulina Pérez

Yuliana Lizarazo and María Paulina Pérez.

Photo:

COURTESY WTA 250 OF MONTERREY 2023

Yuliana Lizarazo and Maria Paulina Perez.

The Colombian duo gives the country the first women’s doubles title in a decade.

Yuliana Lizarazo and María Paulina Pérez were champions of the WTA 250 of Monterrey, after beating this Sunday the duo made up of the Australian Kimberly Birrell and the Mexican Fernanda Contreras 6-3, 5-7, 10-5.

Colombians, champions

Photo:

Courtesy Colsanitas Cup

Lizarazo and Pérez joined forces a short time ago. Even so, the one in Monterrey is their eighth tournament together. However, this is her first title at a WTA 250.

“We decided to start getting together because we were in a tournament and I said (to Yuliana) what do you think if we started to try playing together and she told me “let’s go, let’s try”, declared Pérez, in dialogue with ‘Match Tennis’.

SPORTS

More news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

See also  The union of the Colombian National Team reaches the small screen

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Yuliana #Lizarazo #María #Paulina #Pérez #champions #WTA #Monterrey

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Correspondent of “Izvestia” visited the Gorlovka perimeter

Correspondent of "Izvestia" visited the Gorlovka perimeter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result