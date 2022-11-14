Psychologically, the consequences of the pandemic were partially overcome, but work must continue to help people who have recovered from the coronavirus, said Yulia Shoigu, director of the Center for Emergency Psychological Assistance of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, in an interview with Izvestia.

The professional community has learned to cope with the non-specific psychological difficulties that arose during the COVID-19 period, she believes.

Nonspecific means not related to the virus itself. This is the need to observe certain hygiene measures, to be in isolation, to change the work schedule, mode, circle of social interaction, the specialist explained.

But there are specific consequences, she says.

“Coronavirus is neurotropic – it penetrates neurons, brain cells, which is why it also causes mental health consequences in those people who have been ill. Not everyone, but this happens with a much greater frequency than, for example, after suffering the flu or a severe cold. During this time, the medical and psychological community has already managed to develop some methods that help people cope with the consequences of the coronavirus. These consequences are very unpleasant, but, fortunately, surmountable,” Yulia Shoigu stressed.

This topic requires further study and development, since in just over two years of such work, not all possible mechanisms have been discovered and fully utilized, the specialist concluded.

