She convicted Russian cosmonauts of harassment on a personal page in the Instagram social network banned in the Russian Federation, owned by the American company Meta Platforms Inc. (recognized as an extremist organization and banned in Russia)actress Yulia Peresild, starring in the film “The Challenge”, for the filming of which she flew into space.

“Stop bullying me already. It is not good for the Heroes of Russia for the second year in a row to undeservedly accuse a woman of all mortal sins. I don’t ask for anything, I don’t apply for any titles. I’m just happy that I managed to adequately fulfill my duty, honestly prepare for 3.5 months, fly and do everything to make this movie happen, ”Peresild wrote and noted that, despite criticism, she will not stop admiring the exploits astronauts.

April 18 Director of the Guild of Actors Valery Gushchina spoke with a proposal to award Peresild the title of Hero of Russia. This news angered the astronauts.

Earlier, Yulia Peresild spoke about the oppression of women.