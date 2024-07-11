Rosfinmonitoring: Navalnaya added to list of terrorists and extremists

Alexei Navalny’s widow (included in the list of terrorists and extremists; the FBK founded by him was included in the register of foreign agent organizations, recognized as an extremist and undesirable organization and banned in Russia) Yulia was added to the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring. This was reported on Thursday, July 11, TASS.

On July 9, Moscow’s Basmanny Court arrested Yulia Navalnaya in absentia on charges of participating in an extremist organization under Article 282.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

She has been remanded in custody for two months. The term will be calculated from the moment of Navalnaya’s extradition to Russia or from the moment of her detention in the country.

In April became knownthat the Ministry of Internal Affairs has begun an examination of Navalnaya’s statements for calls for economic sanctions against Russia. State Duma deputy Andrei Alshevskikh reported that he has contacted law enforcement agencies to have them give a legal assessment of Navalnaya’s statements. They were probably referring to her speech in the European Parliament.