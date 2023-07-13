The Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster is one of those cars that can do it all. With steelies!

The problem with many SUVs and crossovers is that you can’t really do much with them. Yes, crossing thresholds a bit quickly in Almere-Hout is possible. And it also steps in easily for your old back. But otherwise, crossovers are a kind of ski boots that you can’t actually ski with. But yeah, it’s so cool.

And that’s where the Ineos Grenadier comes in, because that car is just ridiculously cool. Yes really.

That is often the case with cars that are designed with a certain focus. You already knew the SUV version, recently there is the Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster.

Yuki Tsunoda in width

The Quartermaster is the pick-up variant. This is 30.5 centimeters longer than the SUV version. You can load up to 760 kg in the ‘Q’ (Q in James Bond also stands for Quartermaster).

That 760 kg is not very much, but this is more of an SUV with a cargo box than a real pickup. The cargo box is 1.56 meters long, so Yuki Tsunoda (1.59 meters) can just not stretch out in it. At least not in length. In width, because the loading platform is 1.62 meters wide!

If you need more length, the cargo box can also be opened. The tailgate is so strong that you can simply stand on it. In fact, if you put Lewis Hamilton (73 kg), Alexander Albon (74 kg) and Nico Hülkenberg (78 kg) on ​​the tail lift, it will still hold: 225 kg! When braked, the Ineos Grenadier can pull 3,500 kg. To get a bit of an idea of ​​that, that is exactly the weight of the entire VVD party after the Friday afternoon drink.

Engines Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster

Then the engines! you can choose from two engines: the B57 and the B58. Both are six-cylinder in-line engines from BMW. The 3.0 petrol (B58) produces 286 hp and 450 Nm and the 3.0 diesel (B57) produces 245 hp and 550 Nm.

Those are less spectacular values ​​in the BMW M340i or 330d, but this car is not about maximum performance, but toughness, reliability and off-road capability.

That’s not to say there aren’t “maximum achievements,” they just aren’t special. The diesel sprints to 100 km/h in 9.8 seconds, the petrol in 8.8 seconds and in both cases the top speed is limited to 160 km/h.

The transmission is ZF’s well-known eight-speed automatic. Of course there is a center-lock differential and a low gearing. Optionally, you can also provide the front and rear axle with a lock.

You can get the Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster in three flavours: standard, Trialmaster and Fieldmaster. In addition, there are a lot of accessories to order to enrich your sporty outdoor life. Nothing is known about prices yet. For reference, the ordinary Grenadier is available in the United Kingdom from 65 grand. You already pay that in the Netherlands for the gray license plate version (68,650 euros).

This article Yuki Tsunoda fits across in the Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Yuki #Tsunoda #fits #transversely #Ineos #Grenadier #Quartermaster