Yuji Naka, historical game director of Sonic The Hedgehog and more recently of Balan Wonderworld, sued the latter’s publisher, Square Enix. Naka revealed in a series of tweets that he was removed from the role of game director six months before the game was released, in 2021. The game designer claims that the publisher decided to launch it despite not being finished. “I think it is wrong of Square Enix not to take games fans into consideration,” writes Naka. “When a YouTuber rearranged song instead of the original song was released as a promotional soundtrack, I insisted that the song by the songwriter composer be released as well and that created the first problem. Also, the producer of the game claims. that relations with developer Arzest were ruined by my negative comments, which were instead aimed solely at improving the title before it was released. As a result, I was forcibly removed from my post and the game came out without my supervision. ” . Actually,

Balan Wonderworld



it was harshly criticized for its mediocre quality and was a major commercial failure. “All the criticisms and comments have been banned from Square Enix, which evidently does not care about the opinion of its fans. I am very sorry for those who have purchased an incomplete game. Much of the criticism of the game depends on how it is. things have been handled “.