Yuji Naka, creator of Sonic and historical figure of Sega, was finally sentenced to prison for insider trading in Japan, but probably won’t end up in detention considering the sentence has been commuted to 4 years of probation.
The court’s decision came today: the sentence was of two years and six months in prison for the crime of insider trading, but the sentence has been changed to four years of probation, during which he will have to try to go straight in order not to run into further problems.
In addition to this, however, there is the monetary issue: Naka will in fact have to pay two fines for a total of approx 172 million yen (just over a million euros). This is clearly a blow to a historic developer, who has always been linked to the Japanese gaming scene as the author of a real icon like Sonic and other successes within Sega.
Yuji Naka arrested for insider trading
The Naka issue came to light last December, when the Tokyo District Prosecutor’s Office indicted Yuji Naka as well as Taisuke Sazaki and Fumiaki Suzuki of Square Enix for inside trading, with allegations later confirmed after the conclusion of the investigation.
During the time Naka worked at Square Enix, which led to the release of Balan Wonderworld, it seems that the author of Sonic became aware of industrial secrets on current productions at the publisher. In particular, Naka and his colleagues would have used the knowledge acquired on the launch of the mobile games Dragon Quest Tact and Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier to acquire shares of Square Enix in view of the probable stock market movements of the corresponding title.
All of this has been assessed as insider trading, which was followed by the arrest of Naka and the other two Square Enix exponents and the conviction that emerged in the last few hours.
