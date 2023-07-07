Yuji Naka, creator of Sonic and historical figure of Sega, was finally sentenced to prison for insider trading in Japan, but probably won’t end up in detention considering the sentence has been commuted to 4 years of probation.

The court’s decision came today: the sentence was of two years and six months in prison for the crime of insider trading, but the sentence has been changed to four years of probation, during which he will have to try to go straight in order not to run into further problems.

In addition to this, however, there is the monetary issue: Naka will in fact have to pay two fines for a total of approx 172 million yen (just over a million euros). This is clearly a blow to a historic developer, who has always been linked to the Japanese gaming scene as the author of a real icon like Sonic and other successes within Sega.