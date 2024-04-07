Yuji Nakathe creator of Sonic, is back on X after the conviction suffered for insider trading and his resumption of social communications immediately coincides with some accusations directed at Yu Miyakeproducer of Dragon Quest, who according to the game designer would have lied against him in court.
Let's remember that Naka was condemned to 30 months in prison, suspended for 4 years and with a fine of 173 million yen to be paid (about 1.2 million dollars), having been found guilty of insider trading, for having purchased Square Enix shares based on information obtained during the time he worked within the company.
According to the prosecution, in short, Naka would have speculated on secret information obtained within Square Enix to carry out shares on the stock exchange, in this case purchasing them in bulk in anticipation of an increase in value based on some variations on the projects in development which could not be made known.
Naka vs. Miyake
In a new message published on
“Finally. I was hoping he would leave soon because he is the kind of person who would sign a false document and proven as a lie in a court of law,” Naka wrote. “I've never met him, but the new president of Square Enix could be a good person instead,” she added.
The issue refers to Miyake's move from president to head of mobile games at Square Enix, which Naka commented on in his own way. Yuji Naka was arrested for the first time in November 2022 with the start of the investigation and then a second time in December of the same year, in both cases due to insider trading carried out based on secret information received on the development of Dragon Quest Tact and Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier.
