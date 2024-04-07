Yuji Nakathe creator of Sonic, is back on X after the conviction suffered for insider trading and his resumption of social communications immediately coincides with some accusations directed at Yu Miyakeproducer of Dragon Quest, who according to the game designer would have lied against him in court.

Let's remember that Naka was condemned to 30 months in prison, suspended for 4 years and with a fine of 173 million yen to be paid (about 1.2 million dollars), having been found guilty of insider trading, for having purchased Square Enix shares based on information obtained during the time he worked within the company.

According to the prosecution, in short, Naka would have speculated on secret information obtained within Square Enix to carry out shares on the stock exchange, in this case purchasing them in bulk in anticipation of an increase in value based on some variations on the projects in development which could not be made known.