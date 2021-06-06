Balan Wonderworld has been a title that came out with the odd expectation, since visually it was quite interesting, but from what we could see in trailers, something told us that it was not going to be very well received. And so it has been, since the title has passed without pain or glory, and that has caused the following: Yuji Naka Leaves Square Enix After Balan Wonderworld Failure.
We know the information thanks to a journalist, who in your personal Twitter account has posted a message with an image from Naka’s LinkedIn, where it is indicated that your last day in Square enix It was April 30, 2021. It seems that after the failure of Balan Wonderworld, Yuji Naka decided to go back to his own developer studio called Probe Ltd.
Yuji Naka Leaves Square Enix After Balan Wonderworld Failure
So I found that yuji naka changed his profile pic last week and on his bio he “worked” for square enix and probably got fired from the results of balan wonderworld pic.twitter.com/2NNMVtONSX
It seems that the creator of Sonic and Night into Dreams is perfectly aware that Balan Wonderworld has not managed to reach the standards that we all expected of him, and you have decided to leave your position at Square. It’s sad news, as Naka is an iconic figure within the video game industry, and hopefully he recovers from this failure, and in his next work may surprise, but for the better.
