Yuji Naka it was formally accused Of inside trading by the Japanese authorities, which means that he will have to stand trial together with his former colleague Taisuke Sasaki, who is also indicted for the same crime.

According to the indictment, the two allegedly exploited confidential information related to the launch of Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier to carry out a series of financial maneuvers that allowed him to collect something like 100 million yen.

As reported, Naka was arrested a second time a few days ago for this specific matter, and now that the charge has been formalized he will obviously have to defend himself in court, if it is possible in the face of the evidence that we imagine the police have collected.

Creator of the famous Sonic character, some time ago Yuji Naka accused Square Enix of having released Balan Wonderworld incomplete, thus determining the flop of the game and its consequent removal.