Yuji Naka has admitted all charges Of inside trading moves against him. For those who don’t know him, he is one of the authors of Sonic, the Sega mascot, one of the founders of the Sonic Team and recently much criticized for the mediocre Balan Wonderworld, made with Square Enix.

During the trial, Naka pleaded guilty to violating the law that regulates the Japanese stock market, admitting all counts, namely that he had learned in advance of the development of new titles in the Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy series thanks to his position at the time of events in Square Enixthen to have bought shares based on this knowledge, making profits of almost 23 million yen (about 170,000 euros) by reselling them.

Naka: “There is no doubt that I learned about these games before they went public and bought shares as a result.” Naka’s legal troubles began in November 2022, when he was arrested for buying Square Enix stock before Dragon Quest Tact was announced. Then in December he was arrested again on charges of inside trading for Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, together with Taisuke Sazaki, an employee of Square Enix. Sazaki and Naka officially went on trial for the above offenses at the end of December 2022.