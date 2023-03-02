As is well known, for some months the co-creator of sonic the hedgehog and director of Balan Wonderworld, Yuji Nakawas arrested due to some problem with Square Enix. And it is that having collaborated with said company, he had access to privileged information, thus managing to buy and sell shares in a somewhat fraudulent manner.

Naka has been tried in Tokyo District Court and, when the charges were brought against him, he admitted that there was “no doubt” that he had done what he was accused of. With this it is confirmed that he was guilty of violating the Japan Financial Instruments and Exchange Law in this case learning about a new game of Dragon Quest and use the data to your advantage.

Naka allegedly purchased approximately 10,000 shares of aiming (developers of the new Dragon Quest) for around ¥2.8 million ($20,000 USD), with the intention of selling them again once the title was announced and the value of the shares of Dragon Quest increased. aiming.

This he stated before the judges:

There is no doubt that I found out about the games before they were made public and bought shares in them.

Now all that remains is to make known what will be the consequences of what the creator of sonic. It is hoped that it will not be such a severe punishment, after all it is not known if he has already spent the money he earned from the sale of shares.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: Poor Naka has had a streak of very bad luck, because to begin with he commented at the time that Balan Wonderworld should not have been released like this. In fact, he comments that Square Enix withdrew him from the project to advance its release.