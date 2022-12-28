Yuji Nakacreator of Sonic The Hedgehog and Balan Wonderworldwas arrested last November on insider trading charges attributable to his time in SQUARE ENIXa company he left in June 2021. Since that day, other indiscretions about his shady work have appeared on the web, with quite heavy accusations and very high figures.

But just recently, thanks to ad NHKthe news came that Naka was formally indicted. L’Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office in fact, it established that the man was in possession of confidential information regarding the production of the spin-off FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER by the company he worked for together with ad ATeam Entertainment.

Using the information obtained, Naka he bought 144.7 million yen in that company’s stock, knowing it would soar quickly once the game was publicly announced. Also Taisuke Sasakiformer employee of SQUARE ENIXbought shares in the company for 105 million yen.

At the time of arrest, Naka was accused of using a similar scheme with regards to the title DRAGON QUEST TACT developed in collaboration with Aiming. Before the public announcement, the man did in fact buy 2.8 million yen in shares of this company.

At the time of this news has not yet been made public when Naka or Sasaki they will go to trial.

Source: NHK Street VGC extension