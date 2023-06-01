Today, June 1, 2023, the third hearing of the a Yuji Nakaa former Square Enix employee and one of Sonic’s dads, accused of inside trading for exploiting non-public information about the Dragon Quest Tact and Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier games to their advantage. The prosecutor requested a penalty of 2 and a half years in prisona fine of 2.5 million yen (about 16,500 euros) and a confiscation of assets for 170 million yen (about 1.1 million euros).

For the uninitiated, last November Naka was arrested on suspicion of inside trading, i.e. exploiting his position within Square Enix and non-public information about the company’s future plans to make a profit in the market. equity, buying shares and then selling them at a higher price, making nearly 23 million yen (170,000 euros).

As reported in a previous news story, Naka has admitted to all the charges brought against him, this means that it is practically certain that he will be found guilty and that there will be consequences.

However, defense lawyers have applied for a reduction in the fines and the conditional suspension of the sentence. In practice, if this request is accepted, at best Naka could avoid detention in prison as long as he respects the conditions imposed by the court and compensates the damages within a certain period of time.

Yuji Naka was one of the founders of the Sonic Team and subsequently worked for Square Enix, which he left in the summer of 2021 after the publication of Balan Wonderworld, a game received lukewarmly by critics and the public, proving to be a commercial flop. In the months prior to his arrest, Naka had pointed the finger at Square Enix, accusing the company of having decided to “kick him out” of the development team before work on the game had been completed.