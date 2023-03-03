It is certainly not an easy time for Sonic’s dad: Yuji Nakaafter the disastrous Balan Wonderworld and subsequent removal from the gaming scene, is still involved in a scandal.

As reported by the NHK, Naka would have admitted his guilt to a serious crime: the developer would have committed inside trading on figures above 150,000 dollars.

“Insider trading” means the crime of buying and selling the securities of a company of which the individual has access internal information and not available to the rest of the market.

There were two arrests made against him in this regard: the first last November, in view of the launch of Dragon Quest Tact.

The second arrest also involved another important figure, the former president of Square Enix Sazaki: both found guilty of having practiced insider trading on the stock Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier.

The two have been officially accused at the end of December, and now Naka would have confessed.

They are not yet clear i possible developments of the story: to always get the latest information in this regard, please stay tuned to our site.