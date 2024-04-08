As you probably remember, Yuji Naka, one of the creative minds responsible for Sonic, was sentenced to 30 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to buying shares based on inside information during his time working at Square Enix. Thus, It was a big surprise when yesterday he issued a new message on his official Twitter accountwhere he talked about recent management changes at the company behind Final Fantasy.

Although Naka had not shared a single message on his Twitter account since November 2022, shortly before being arrested, yesterday, April 7, 2024, he issued a new tweet, where he spoke about the fact that Yu Miyake , main producer of Dragon Quest, will be reassigned to Square Enix, and accused this executive of lying at his trial. This is what he commented:

“Mr. Miyake, responsible for Square Enix's Dragon Quest, is transferred to strengthen the company. He's the type of person who presents memos containing lies (there is evidence) in court, so I thought it would be best if he disappeared soon. “I never met him, but the new president could be a good person.”

Naka alleges that Miyake, who also took the role of executive producer on Balan Wonderworld, would have presented false information at his trial, information that was surely removed at the time, but it didn't have a big enough impact to prevent Sonic's father from being sentenced. For their part, neither Miyake nor Square Enix have responded to this accusation.

Miyake began working at Enix in 1992, and eventually became one of the most important producers of Dragon Quest. After 20 years in this position, he has been reassigned to another area of ​​Square Enix, with sources indicating that the internal delays of Dragon Quest XII were not to the liking of the company's directors, so he was reassigned to another area. On related topics, you can learn more about Yuji Naka's case here. Likewise, this is what we know about the change of producer for Dragon Quest.

Editor's Note:

It's incredible that the only thing we've heard from Yuji Naka since his sentencing has been a tweet in which he accuses a Square Enix producer of sharing false information at his trial. It's not what fans of the blue hedgehog expected, and it's very likely that this will be the last we hear from him for a long time.

Via: VGC