Today is special for the fans of the world RPGsince it has been officially released Dragon Quest Treasures, spin off of the franchise that carries with it different mechanics from those of the main series. And to make everything more joyful for the fans, the creator of the brand, Yuji Horii, has given a special message for those who enjoy the game.

Through his statement, he mentions that it took a little longer than desired, but they finally managed to get one more installment of the franchise, one in the form of a derivative game. Encouraging players to explore the game, and stressing that they should pay attention to the monsters within the title, as they have a lot to say.

A special message from #DragonQuest Creator Yuji Horii, to celebrate the release of #DQTreasures! 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/4saeibcc1R — DRAGON QUEST (@DragonQuest) December 9, 2022

Hello everyone, this is Yuji Horii Dragon Quest Treasures is finally available There have been a lot of twists and turns, but we took on a lot of challenges in this new spin-off game, so we hope you enjoy it. For this title, I want everyone to pay special attention to the friendly monsters you’ll be going on an adventure with. They talk a lot, so it makes your adventure very lively.

Remember that the game is already available in nintendoswitch.

Via: gonintendo

Editor’s note: It really is a video game that is quite worthwhile, so the creator’s message is most acceptable. Hopefully soon we will have previews of the next games in the series.