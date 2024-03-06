“It is essential to welcome innovation through a single strategy that combines industrial policy for growth and recognizes the value of therapies for the European economy and, above all, for its citizens. To achieve this goal, we call to pragmatic policies and solutions that facilitate timely access to innovative medicines for patients across Europe, improving clinical outcomes and ensuring the sustainability of the healthcare system. We must make Europe a globally competitive hub for biopharmaceutical research and production , supporting the indisputable principle of intellectual property, a necessary element to continue investing in the development of new treatments.”

Ilya Yuffa, president of Lilly International, said this in his speech on the occasion of 'Europe in Health: Challenges and opportunities for the future', an event promoted today in Rome by the multinational pharmaceutical company at Spazio Europa, headquarters of the Commission's representation in Italy European Union and the European Parliament, in the same building where the new institutional offices were inaugurated Lilly which recently announced new investments in Italy of over 750 million in the next 2 years.