Anyone who will pass by in the coming weeks should not take a look at the old Opel in a parking lot in Zoetermeer: ​​there is mold everywhere. The owner must now clean or pay.

Mold on the steering wheel, mold on the seats and mold on the inside of the doors. Weeds thriving around the tires of the car. Local residents have no idea who the car belongs to, most of them say nothing at all about the car. That is understandable because the mold bin is located in the car park at the Broekwegschouw, with the nose to the church on the corner. The blue Opel Corsa from 2005 looks neat from a distance. Those who come closer see that water is dripping down the inside of the car and that the air vent under the front window is full of leaves.

The few local residents who overlook the parking lot say that it is used by AIVD officers who work nearby. It is the only parking spot in the area where you can park for free. You sometimes see drug dealers there in the evenings, it sounds. They don’t come there themselves often, thanks to the blue zone there is just enough space to park in their own street. The 18-year-old Lennart is one of the few who knows the blue Opel. “I always put my car next to it. I’m careful with the paint and since that car is never used, I don’t have to worry about paint damage in that place by someone who lets his door hit my car. That car has been there for a few years.” See also Memoir Ari Hallenberg 1941–2022

Sticker

Whoever also noticed the car was neighborhood enforcer Eliza who patrolled the area together with the neighborhood police officer Rob Doorneveld. They were shocked by the mold in the car and the weeds around the car. The car had clearly not been moved for a long time. A warning sticker went up last week on the rear window of the now-declared ‘wreck’ vehicle. The owner received a message that the car is being towed.

The Schimmelbak on the Broekweg side © AD



Is it possible to tow away a car? However, if a car is ‘driving technically in an insufficient state of repair and/or is in an apparently neglected condition’ is stated in the general local regulation (APV). The owner now has two weeks to remove his car. If the Opel will still be in the same place, the municipality will have the car towed. All costs are for the owner.

Is your car also dirty because of the winter weather? This way you make the interior clean and fresh See also Bolsonaro emerges stronger from the first round of the elections

This towing happens regularly: last year, 125 wrecks received the yellow warning sticker. “In the end, forty vehicles were removed. So 85 were removed or put in order by the owner himself,” says a municipal spokesman.

Destroyed

Retrieving your car is a costly matter: Towing it by recovery company Vreugdenhil costs about 350 euros. Each day that the car is parked at the recovery company in Den Hoorn costs another 13.50 euros. “If no one has reported after a week, the vehicle will be appraised by a recognized appraiser. The municipality is obliged to store a vehicle for 13 weeks, unless all costs exceed the value,” says the spokesperson. “Then a vehicle can be destroyed or auctioned. We leave a vehicle for at least two weeks before an order for destruction or sale is issued. That way an owner still has time to retrieve it.”

Does the owner of the mold bin let it get to this point? The car is insured and the MOT is still valid. Whether the owner will clean on time or move the car or the car will be towed away, in any case a parking space will soon be available for the neighborhood. See also Ecuador extends state of exception to contain protests