They locate a missing young woman in Mérida

A 16-year-old girl identified as EVSG was located after the activation of the Amber alert in Yucatan for his disappearance for two weeks.

According to reports, on November 29, a minor left his home in the neighborhood Plan of Ayala South of the city of Méridawhere his whereabouts were unknown until this Monday.

Following his parents’ report to the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) the Amber Alert was activated to start their search in charge of the State Investigative Police (PEI) of the Department of Public Security (SSP).

The FGE’s Specialized Unit for the Search and Location of Persons found the whereabouts of the minor, who had left her home in Mérida to go of her own free will to her friend’s house in the Mulchechén neighborhood of the municipality of kanasin.

After finding her whereabouts, the minor was transferred to the offices of the Prosecutor’s Office for interrogation together with her parents, to whom she was handed over to deactivate the alert for her search.

Congress appoints Héctor Victoria Aguilar “Pánfilo Novelo Martín” medals

The citizens Fernando Ojeda Yáñez and Víctor Manuel Marave Canché, were designated to be creditors to the medal “Hector Victoria Aguilar” yrrecognition “Pánfilo Novelo Martín”respectively

The members of the respective commissions in the local Congress voted unanimously for these appointments that would be delivered next January, if they are approved by the plenary session of the current Yucatan Legislature.

deputies Gaspar Quintal Parra and Eduardo Sobrino Sierra They indicated that a greater dissemination of these awards was needed, especially the “Héctor Victoria” Medal, to which only one applicant arrived.

The recognitions that the Local Congress of Yucatan They are carried out annually in solemn sessions arranged for it in the Constituent Hall of 1918.

2 new “Va y ven” units will come into operation in Mérida

The state government of Yucatan informed that the Peripheral Route of the System of Public Transport “Come and go”with 2 new buses to increase frequencies during peak hours, and the implementation of 4 Night Routes, to guarantee that the service reaches everyone who needs it.

In this way, since December 7, the 4 routes for the nights came into operation: Center-Brisas-Polígono 108; Center-Fidel Velázquez-Los Héroes; Centro-Villas Oriente, and Centro-Lindavista-Plaza Dorada-Hospital “Juárez”.

In addition, as of mid-2023, these routes will be operating 7 days a week to expand this benefit, mainly for those people who leave their workplaces late and have to use taxi platforms to get to their homes. which represents a higher cost to their pockets.