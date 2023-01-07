Merida, Yucatan.- East Saturday January 7 in Yucatan, it was reported that the body of a woman was found inside a well in the San Jose Tecoh neighborhoodin the south of Merida. Elements of the State Investigative Police and staff of Forensic Medical Service to initiate the corresponding investigations, while unofficial versions suggest that the corpse could be that of the young woman Yeimi Berenice L. C, 25 years old age, whose whereabouts have been unknown since last Thursday.

In other news, after no new outbreaks of bird flu in Yucatan, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (Sader) estimates that the quarantine in the state could be lifted next February

Meanwhile, it was reported that 427,000 basic education students will return to classrooms this Monday, January 9, to resume the 2022-2023 school year, according to the calendar of the Yucatan Government Secretariat of Education.

They find the body of a woman in a well in Mérida

The authorities confirmed that on the morning of Saturday, January 7, the body of a woman was found inside a well in the San Jose Tecoh neighborhoodin the south of Merida.

Elements of the State Investigative Policewho entered an address located at 127th street with 58 of said direction, where they carried out a review and found the corpse inside a well.

Due to these facts, the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) and the Department of Public Security (SSP) began an investigation, after unofficial versions affirmed that the body belongs to a young woman reported missing for three days.

Is about Yeimi Berenice L. C, 25 years oldwhose whereabouts have been unknown since last Thursday when he was on his way to Kukulcan Square to make some purchases.

In this regard, the young woman’s family asked for prudence and respect because there is no confirmation of the above. Through the social networks of the same Yeimy “N”They reported that they are communicating with the people who are following this case, stating that they have not yet identified any bodies.

“Good afternoon, I am Yeimi’s sister, it has not yet been confirmed that it is her body, here we are at the prosecutor’s office and nothing has been identified. Out of respect for my mom and family, please do not spread misinformation or share things that are not true.”

In February, the avian flu quarantine could be lifted in Yucatan

After no new outbreaks of bird flu in Yucatanthe Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development (Sader) estimates that next February the quarantine could be lifted in the state, as already happened in New Lion Y Jalisco.

Last Thursday the 5th, the federal agency withdrew the internal quarantine for poultry farming in the western state, so that at this time there are no active sources of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) AH5N1 in the country.

so far in Mexicothe virus has affected 5.5 million birds, most of them laying eggs, 0.26 percent of the national inventory, in 23 commercial poultry production units in four states: nine in Yucatan, six in Sonora, one in New Lion and seven in Jaliscothe latter with just over two million birds affected.

More than 400 thousand students return to classes

After three weeks off, 427 thousand basic education students They will return to the classrooms this Monday, January 9, to resume the 2022-2023 school year, according to the calendar of the Secretary of Education of the Government of Yucatan (Segey).

Since last Monday, January 6, the teachers resumed activities to take the Continuous Training Workshop for Teachers, which on Friday was symbolically closed by the Secretary of Public Education, Leticia Ramírez Amaya, at the “Rodolfo Menéndez de la Peña” elementary school.

It should be remembered that the 2022-2023 school calendar began on August 29, 2022 and will officially end on July 17 of the following year, that is, 185 total days of classes.

The next school break or long weekend is expected to take place next Monday, February 6, Day of the Mexican Constitutionfirst bridge of 2023.