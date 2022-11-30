Merida, Yucatan.- East tuesday november 29 In Yucatan, it was reported that a man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of being responsible for the murder of a woman, whose body was found on a street in the Colonia Vicente Solís in Merida.

Meanwhile, regarding health issues, the latest report from federal authorities indicates that in a week in Yucatan 9 new monkeypox infections were detected, so the entity already has 128 cases of this disease. On the other hand, the cases of Covid 19 in the state have increased to almost 800 in a month

In other news, at the end of hurricane season in the Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexicothe state remained free of the direct impact of these meteorological phenomena, for which reason a white balance was reported.

They arrest a couple accused of femicide in the Vicente Solís neighborhood

Investigating agents and prosecutors of the Secretariat of Public Security and the State Attorney General’s Office from Yucatanarrested a man and a woman involved in the murder of a woman in the neighborhood Vicente Solís in the city of Merida.

The events date back to last Thursday morning, when neighbors found the body of a young woman lying on a street in said demarcation. Given the indications of a femicide, the authorities began the corresponding investigations that allowed the capture of Alejandra Naomi RB, 20 years old, originally from Yucatán, and José Israel EG, 41 years old, from the State of Mexicowho are now accused of femicide and robbery with violence.

Versions indicate that the now deceased and a companion met in a bar with the couple of alleged attackers, later at their suggestion they boarded an alleged platform taxi on board which they drank drinks that made them feel bad.

On board the car, the alleged perpetrators would have tried to seize the belongings of the woman and her companion, who, when resisting, were repeatedly beaten, after which they abandoned them on public roads.

Yucatan registers 9 new infections of monkeypox in a week

According to the latest report from federal health authorities, in a week Yucatan registered 9 new infections of monkey poxTherefore, the entity already has 128 cases of this disease.

According to Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (InDRE)the Mexico City It is the state with the most infections, registering 1,913, followed by Jalisco with 372 and the Mexico state with 337, while Yucatan It is in fourth place at the federal level, accumulating 128 infections, of which one person died.

The report revealed that of the infections registered in Mexico, 97.4 has been in men between 30 and 34 years old, who presented the same symptoms as reddish rashes on the skin, fever, headaches, muscle and joint pain; Swelling of the lymph nodes; weakness or fatigue.

Covid 19 cases soar in Yucatan

According to the last biweekly report of the Yucatan Health Servicesin the last two fortnights the number of cases of Covid 19 in the State has skyrocketed.

In this way, in the fortnight from October 24 to November 4, the number of Covid-19 cases increased considerably, reaching 216, with 1 death and 3 hospitalized. Meanwhile, in the fortnight from November 5 to 18, the figures shot up to 554 cases and 4 hospitalized, as well as one more death.

And even though in Yucatan the variant of omicron and even in September and October, four cases of its subvariant BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, the so-called “hounds of hell”, were registered, now the BW.1 sublineage known as Xibalbá, has a report of 85 cases in the state, for what is the most positive entity.

At the national level, four were reported in Campeche, two from Tabasco, a similar number from the State of Mexico, Mexico City and Nuevo León.

Hurricane season 2022 ends in Yucatan with white balance

Hurricane season in the Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico ends this November 30, so the State Coordination of Civil ProtectionHe reported that Yucatan remained free from the direct impact of these meteorological phenomena

The head of said instance, Enrique Alcocer Basto, declared that when the period that is now ending began, there was great expectation due to the influence of La Niña due to the forecast of different national and international organizations that expected the formation of 21 meteors in 2022.

In this way, in the count from June to November there were six tropical storms; eight, hurricanes, four of these very intense, and two depressions and a potential cyclone were also detected, according to the Monitoring and Warning System (SEMA).

Alcocer Basto said that the season left a positive balance, without impacts as in the two previous years, closer coordination, better technical and operational capacities in the organizations involved and greater citizen preparation.