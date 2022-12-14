Merida, Yucatan.- East Tuesday December 13 in Yucatan it was reported that the entity is among the five states of the Republic with the highest rebound in Covid-19 cases, accompanied by Quintana Roo, Mexico City, Sonora and Chihuahua.

Rebound in Covid-19 cases

The Federal Government Health Secretariat He reported that Yucatanis among the five states of the Republic with the highest rebound in Covid-19 cases, accompanied by Quintana Roo, Mexico City, Sonora and Chihuahua.

According to reports, in the region, the variant “Xibalbá” it is the one that has been detected in 75 percent of the cases, and this is a subvariant of omicron, denominated as sequence BW.1.

These increases in infections have been noted between November 1 and December 6, according to what was announced by the Federal government, and the increase had already been confirmed in Yucatan with the most recent report of the State Health Department, where there is talk of an average of 116 new cases per day.

Supreme Court rejects Morena’s appeal and Yucatan will have more deputies

The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) agreed that the last appeal of unconstitutionality that it promoted was “outright discarded” Brunette against the electoral reforms that increase from 25 to 35 the number of local deputies in Yucatán.

In this way, it is firm and totally valid that the National Electoral Institute (INE) approves the new Yucatecan local redistricting.

The resolution of the Second Chamber firstly declared the claim appeal admissible but unfounded, and secondly, it confirms the appealed agreement.

since last september Brunette promoted before the SCJN an unconstitutionality appeal, which was dismissed because the person who promoted it does not have the legal representation of that political institution.

Expo Dinosaurios arrives in Tizimín, Valladolid and Mérida

The Expo Dinosaurios will begin its journey through Yucatan in the municipalities of Tizimin, Valladolid and Merida. The exhibition will start in the first municipality where it will be available from December 26 to January 15, at the fairgrounds.

In Valladolid the show will be from January 30 to February 15, and in Meridafrom March 3 to April 2, so the exact details will be announced shortly where this exhibition will be located in the aforementioned cities.

In this unique experience, attendees will be able to be among figures with sound and robotic movements of more than 20 species, in a completely free tour from Monday to Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 4 p.m. :00 in the afternoon to 8:00 at night.

It should be noted that this exhibition will allow attendees to take tours of rooms set with cutting-edge production, lighting, audiovisual projections and detailed settings, which will make them feel like they are walking among dinosaurs.