Merida, Yucatan.- East Wednesday December 21 in Yucatan, it was reported that a 84-year-old man missing for three days, for which reason municipal and state authorities have carried out a search operation in the mountains of the Kaxatah police station in the municipality of Motul, Yucatan.

In other information, state and federal authorities called on the population to avoid risks from the use of fireworks, especially accidents related to Chinese-made products, which are potentially more dangerous than those made by hand in Mexico.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Mérida, Renan Barrera Conchapresented the details of the Mérida Fest 2023, called “Happy the happy”, a festival that will take place from January 5 to 29 on the occasion of the 481 anniversary of the founding of Mérida.

Adult over 84 years old is missing in Motul

A 84 year old manidentified by his relatives as Juan Canul, was reported as missing after not knowing his whereabouts for three days. The reports indicate that the older adult left his home in the Kaxatah police station in the municipality of Motul, Yucatán and since then they haven’t heard from him.

Faced with this situation, his relatives reported to the authorities to begin his search, which has focused on the area of ​​his plot where he went very early on December 18, but so far he has not been located.

This Wednesday, elements of the Municipal Police of Motul, Cacalchén, Suma de Hidalgo and Dzilam Gonzáles in coordination with the State Investigative Police (PEI) of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP), as well as paramedics began an operation in the town. It is feared that the 84-year-old man has lost his way in a hill near the Kaxatah police station, which would cause the operation to spread.

They warn of the use of Chinese-made fireworks

State and federal authorities called on the population to avoid risks from the use of pyrotechnicsespecially due to accidents related to Chinese-made products, which are potentially more dangerous than those made by hand in Mexico.

In this way, the Yucatan Civil Protection Directorate (Procivy) and the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena)alerted parents to this situation, for which they invited them to monitor minors to reduce the risk of accidents, as well as denounce the clandestine sale of these products.

The director of the agency Enrique Alcocer Basto, said that with the December celebrations the use of artifacts made from gunpowder increases and with it the number of accidents that put the physical integrity of those who use them at risk.

The sedena He specified that it is up to adults to ensure that children use fireworks with the least risk, and to the general public to report the clandestine sale of these devices, since inadequate storage can cause tragedies.

They present the Mérida Fest 2023 program

Through a press conference, the mayor of Mérida, Renán Barrera Conchaannounced the details of the Merida Fest 2023 “Happy the happy”, festival that takes place on the occasion of the anniversary of the founding of the Yucatecan capital.

From the facilities of the Olympus Cultural Centerthe municipal president, reported that the event will take place from January 5 to 29, a period in which more than 200 events will be held in 41 venues.

As detailed in the Merida Festival 2023 More than 730 artists will participate and there will be the presence of 10 invited countries to celebrate the 481st anniversary of Merida.

The events will start with the dawn on January 5 from 9 pm. In this event there will be the traditional Special Serenade by the group Los Juglares at 9 pm in the Santa Lucia Park to leave for Bajos de Palacio Municipal.

The participation of the singer-songwriter and musician stands out Oscar D’Leon, which will be presented in the Plaza Grande of Mérida on Sunday, January 8, starting at 8 pm and will be free for all attendees.