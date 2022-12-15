Merida, Yucatan.- East Thursday December 15 in Yucatan, it was reported that three municipal police officers from Progreso were suspended after being involved in the assault of a man in a breathalyzer operation in said municipality. The latest medical reports indicate that the victim, admitted to the O’Horan Hospital in Meridapresents brain damage.

The Yucatan State Congressapproved by majority vote, that the former state legal adviser Mauricio Tappan Silveira and Sari Eugenia Ávila Noveloare the new magistrates number 12 and 13 of the State Superior Court of Justice.

Starting this Friday, December 16 more than 600 thousand students will go on vacation winter, according to the school calendar of the Secretary of Education of the State of Yucatan. Students will return to class on Monday, January 9, 2023.

3 police officers suspended for leaving a man in serious condition

For being involved in the attack on a man who is seriously ill in a hospital in Mérida, three agents of the Progreso Municipal Policewere temporarily suspended 10 days after the events.

Through a statement, the City Council of this municipality of Buenos Aires, informed that there is an internal investigation and part of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), to determine the events that occurred on December 4, during the start-up of a breathalyzer operation at the exit of Progress towards Merida.

The Commune affirms that constant communication is maintained with the next of kin, openness is provided in the process and there is a communication channel open to cooperation with the Prosecutor’s Office in providing the elements it considers to clarify the events that occurred.

In the meantime, Virginia Lanz Hernandez38-year-old sister of the victim named Roberto Lanz, reported that the hospital doctors Augustine O’Horan where he is hospitalized, they announced that his relative no longer has brain function, so they expect a fatal outcome.

According to Candy Velázquez, the victim’s wife, on December 4, Roberto was pushed and another agent stuck his foot in when they tried to arrest him, which caused him to fall and brutally hit his head against the road, leaving him in a coma at the moment. presenting a skull fracture, for which he asks for justice.

They elect new magistrates of the Superior Court of Justice of the State

The Yucatan State Congressapproved by a majority of votes, that the former state legal advisor Mauricio Tappan Silveira and Sari Eugenia Ávila Novelo, be the new magistrates number 12 and 13 of the Superior Court of Justice of the State.

It is worth mentioning that during the voting and discussion, the deputy of Morena, Rafael Echazarreta Torres, accused in a forum, a conflict of interest in both proposals and said that the former legal adviser of the state government was the one who made the most violations of the local Constitution in the performance of his position.

Even so, after the approval, both protested, thereby officially assuming their posts as magistrates of the Superior Court of Justice of the State.

More than 600 thousand students will go on vacation in Yucatan

As of this Friday, December 16, more than 600,000 students will go on winter vacation, reported the Secretary of Education of the State of Yucatan. The agency said that according to the state calendar, students will enjoy a break for the holidays, as well as the end of the semester.

In this way, for three weeks students will be able to enjoy the December holidays before returning to classrooms until next January 9 when they begin the second semester of the 2022-2023 school year.

According to the authorities, teachers must return from January 4 for a course that will be taught, which will cause vacations to be extended until Monday, January 9.