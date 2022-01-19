The latest edition of JB on ATV caused the surprise of its viewers after the return of Enrique Espejo, popularly known as ‘Yuca’. The comedian returned to television screens after being away for several months to be part of the sketch that parodied the legal battle between César Acuña and journalist Christopher Acosta.

This unexpected return caused Clara Seminara to harshly criticize not only the comedian, but also Jorge Benavides himself. The model was mortified, since in 2019 she denounced the Mirror for improper touching, precisely within the humorous space.

‘Yucca’ is pronounced after the criticism of Clara Seminara

Last Tuesday, Amor y Fuego presented an interview with the comic actor regarding the recent words of his former partner. ‘Yuca’ was quite beaten when stating that every time he goes back to work he will have to bear the accusations, according to him, without any foundation.

“He did what he did without proof, without anything, they gave him all the freedom in the world to say and do everything he thought was convenient with me. Every time I go out to work, it goes out. All my life I have been a correct man, I have daughters. I admire, I love women, I am quite mortified, that is, I cannot work, “he began.

‘Yuca’ breaks down and claims to feel mortified with the situation

As the conversation progressed, Henry Mirror he couldn’t control the tears as he pointed out that he is mortified. The comedian also revealed that he needs to keep working as the pandemic hit him financially.

“God gave me that gift to be able to reach my audience, I felt content and happy, but now I feel sad because I don’t know how far it will go. I feel quite mortified because I am going through difficult times, like everyone else due to the pandemic, that is, I am never going to work,” he added.