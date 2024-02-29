













Yubisaki to Renren: Where to read the most tender and romantic story of the season









Yubisaki to Renren follows the story of Yuki and Itsuomi, but the interesting thing about this couple is that The girl is deaf and mute and uses sign language to communicateis currently in college and really wants to expand his world.

For its part, Itsuomi is a young man who loves to travel as a backpacker.so she is very interested in languages ​​and traveling the world getting to know smaller communities.

They will both meet on the subway and click immediately, they are both very kind people and you will be able to recognize their good vibes from the first moment, so From the beginning Yubisaki to Renren It's moving.

Plus, the animation is lovely: warm and tender. The story is written and illustrated by Su Morishiita. The publishing label belongs to Kodansha and its anime adaptation currently has eight chapters, the ninth will premiere on Saturday March 2, 2024.

If you want to read and obtain the volumes in print, I have good news for you, Yubisaki to Renren It is licensed by the Panini publishing house. So you can get their volumes in Spanish for 159 MXN, although, it should be noted, it is still pre-sale. The numbers are expected for February and March. You can check promptly here.

But, You can also read the manga through the K-Manga app, although, Yubisaki to Renren Unfortunately it is only available in the United States.

Where I can see Yubisaki to Renren?

The anime adaptation of the first season is available on the Crunchyroll platform.

Each of the new episodes premieres on Saturdays along with the episodes of The Apothecary Diaries, another of the popular shojo since its premiere in autumn 2024, although its delivery in deux cours format allows us to continue enjoying its weekly deliveries.

