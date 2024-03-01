













Yubisaki to Renren: A Sign of Affection It was already presented as one of the cheesiest installments – in a good way. It is a very particular shojo that has everything, it is a very complete delivery, quite nice and fast. If you haven't seen it, hurry up, I'm sure it will be one of the most tender, for a long time, I'll tell you why you shouldn't miss it in 2024.

Yubisaki to Renren: A Sign of Affection tells the story of a young deaf-mute woman who enters university and while trying to expand her world, it collides with another. Everything flows naturally and as if it were a fast but crystalline river. I'll tell you why Yuki and Itsuomi's delivery is special.

Reasons why you'll love Yubisaki to Renren: A Sign of Affection

Yubisaki to Renren: A Sign of Affectiones a delivery andbalanced: A romance that comes from both sides

Yubisaki to Renren: A Sign of Affection follows the story of Yuki, a deaf-mute girl who enters university, she has a friend who helps her take notes because she is not that fast at reading lips. The protagonist is a very kind person, with a jovial, persevering and happy character.

One day, a foreigner asks him for information on the subway and Yuki is not able to answer him, but a very tall, silver-haired young man helps him instead. Immediately, Itsuomi, the protagonist, realizes what is happening with the girl, and this inspires him with curiosity, while, for her part, Yuki only thanks him for having helped someone she couldn't.

Both are shocked with their first impression of generosity, Later they will realize that they go to the same university and have a friend in common.

Nevertheless, The farewell on the subway left both with the intention of getting to know each other better. Later, when they meet again, we realize that it won't be the typical shojo where the girl falls in love first, but neither will the boy. Really both awaken the emotional curiosity of the other at the same moment and this will make Yubisaki to Renren: A Sign of Affection be truly memorable.

There will be no need to generate painful tensions between the protagonists, at least it seems that there will be clarity in the intentions of both. That, well, they are already university students, it was no wonder, right?

Source: Ajia-do Animation Works

So yes, a well-intentioned romance that flows from both sides, as it should.

Yubisaki to Renren: A Sign of Affection is a healthy anime: A direct protagonist who knows what he wants

The most beautiful thing is that Itsuomi is a young model in a different way: he is committed and direct, he is also kind and considerate. He doesn't even mind seeming really interested in Yuki.and although it is suggested to be ideal, the truth is that this is how things should be at a certain age: bluntly.

This only succeeds in proposing Yubisaki to Renren: A Sign of Affection as a mature delivery that has an immediate tenderness, even if it seems like the adjectives should be opposedjust take a look at the first chapter to realize that he really managed to put both adjectives in the same system of meanings.

Source: Ajia-do Animation Works

What millennials like: A quick explosion of emotions

Okay, yes, the impatience of young people is projected here —perhaps the only butalthough at the same time, the positive highlight is that the adrenaline of the rhythm makes Yubisaki to Renren: A Sign of Affection distinct-.

The fact that the main couple is quite declared from the beginning will make the shojo have quite different tones than what we usually see.

Of course, let's remember that shojo usually tell the story of how the protagonists become a couple—in installments of young people who recognize love while they recognize themselves and their ways of conceiving and requesting affection.

Source: Ajia-do Animation Works

However, in Yubisaki to Renren: A Sign of Affection A somewhat different path is proposed. It should be noted that the story is still in publication.

But yes, everything is quite fast, one cannot follow the emotions and the genuine approach of the protagonists. Many emotions to process and in a very short time!

An openness to diversity: Is love based on assertive communication?

The most precious of Yubisaki to Renren: A Sign of Affection It is the facet of communication. Lately the idea has been circulating that the basis of love is communication and after Seeing Yuki and Itsuomi understand each other in such a deep and devoted way will make everyone's heart beat and rethink the fact of communication and love.

Source: Ajia-do Animation Works

Because yes, of course, that is the basis and seeing the way in which they achieve it will leave us thinking about the different types of communication we can have.

It's simply beautiful!

The warm and hopeful canvas on which Yubisaki to Renren: A Sign of Affection is presented

The series has a very beautiful color palette, although it is not flirty, Pastel colors will give the perfect touch that will be combined with a more intense tone like Itsuomi's tattoo and eyes.

I really think that the beautiful but subtle animation of Yubisaki to Renren: A Sign of Affection It has a perfect balance, the delicate lines and the modern settings present us with a tender but mature story. So everything is very well grounded.

Source: Ajia-do Animation Works

It's the type of animation that gives you warmth just after watching the opening sequence. Look at it and see what I'm telling you.

Where can I watch Yubisaki to Renren: A Sign of Affection?

Fortunately, the distribution license Yubisaki to Renren: A Sign of Affection It is in charge of Crunchyroll so we can see the new episodes translated and edited into Spanish every Saturday through the platform.

Remember that another of the seasons that gives us precious glimpses of a healthy romance wrapped in unkind circumstances is The Apothecary Diaries which is also available on the Crunchyroll platform and releases chapters the same day as Yubisaki to Renren: A Sign of Affection.

