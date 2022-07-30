Saturday, July 30, 2022
Yuberjen Martínez wins by knockout in his debut as a professional

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 30, 2022
in Sports
yuberjen martinez

Yuberjen MartÃnez in action.

Yuberjen Martinez in action.

The Colombian Olympic medalist did not disappoint and won in Barranquilla.

Yuberjen Martínez was not the storm he was used to, but he still prevailed in his professional debut.

Yuberjen knockout

The silver medalist at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics knocked out Venezuelan Yeison Hernández in three rounds on Friday night in Barranquilla.

See also  Boxing Johan Lindström prefers a confusing diet - and says he is a healthy man

A hook to the liver defined the fight held at the Elías Chewgin Coliseum. Hernández went to the canvas and did not respond to referee Leonel Mercado’s count.

The public, which numbered approximately 2,000 people attended the stage in the midst of interest in the Olympic, noisily celebrated the anticipated finale.

yuberjen martinez

Yuberjen Martínez, Colombian boxer.

Yuberjen’s start was cautious. And he gave rise to Hernández, with jabs, taking advantage of greater reach, to keep the score in the round.

In the second, a more offensive Yuberjen matched, thanks to higher offensive production, especially with curved shots.

Yuberjen was 1-0, with a knockout, while Hernández suffered the fourth loss of his 6-win career, 3 of them before the limit.

BARRANQUILLA

See also  Blessin: "I believe in the miracle"

SPORTS

more sports news

Tags:
