Yuberjen Martínez wins by knockout in his debut as a professional

Yuberjen MartÃnez in action.
The Colombian Olympic medalist did not disappoint and won in Barranquilla.
July 29, 2022, 10:19 PM
Yuberjen Martínez was not the storm he was used to, but he still prevailed in his professional debut.
Yuberjen knockout
The silver medalist at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics knocked out Venezuelan Yeison Hernández in three rounds on Friday night in Barranquilla.
A hook to the liver defined the fight held at the Elías Chewgin Coliseum. Hernández went to the canvas and did not respond to referee Leonel Mercado’s count.
The public, which numbered approximately 2,000 people attended the stage in the midst of interest in the Olympic, noisily celebrated the anticipated finale.
Yuberjen’s start was cautious. And he gave rise to Hernández, with jabs, taking advantage of greater reach, to keep the score in the round.
In the second, a more offensive Yuberjen matched, thanks to higher offensive production, especially with curved shots.
Yuberjen was 1-0, with a knockout, while Hernández suffered the fourth loss of his 6-win career, 3 of them before the limit.
Already at the Elías Chewgin Coliseum in Barranquilla to see the professional debut of the Olympic medalist Yuberjen Martínez against Isaac Hernández, from Venezuela. It can be seen @ESPNKnockOut. Let’s tweet. wait pic.twitter.com/j86RPxZTiQ
– Estewil Quesada (@EstewilQ) July 30, 2022
BARRANQUILLA
SPORTS
July 29, 2022, 10:19 PM
