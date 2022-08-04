Zacatecas.- José López Robles, father of Yuawithe boy who performed the viral song of the “Orange Movement” prior to the 2018 federal electoral process, He was found alive and is out of danger.

This was reported by the national leadership of the Citizen Movement through a statement released on social networks:

“From Movimiento Ciudadano we have been in permanent contact since we learned of the situation and we will continue to accompany the López family in the process.

“We appreciate the support of the authorities, especially the Zacatecas Prosecutor’s Office and all the people who were somehow involved in the search and were attentive to the situation.”

Jose Lopez Robleswho also performs as a singer and is the founder of the musical group Venado Azul, was missing since last Monday. The last time she was seen was in the municipality of Valparaíso, Zacatecas.

López Robles and his wife were driving through a conflictive disputed area by different armed groups on the border between Jalisco and Zacatecas, when their way was blocked by a white truck from which some individuals who deprived of liberty to the father of the famous child singer.

Thanks to the work of the FGE of Zacatecas and the collaboration of civil society, José López Robles was returned safely.