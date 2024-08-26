SWIFT: Yuan’s share in international settlements rises to 4.74 percent

In July 2024, the share of the yuan in international settlements rose to a record 4.74 percent. This was reported by Securities Daily with reference to SWIFT data.

It is noted that the Chinese currency has been ranked fourth in popularity for the ninth month in a row. In addition, in July, the share of the yuan as a global currency in the trade finance market reached six percent, second only to the dollar.

It was previously reported that the share of the ruble and yuan in the structure of mutual settlements between Russia and China exceeded 95 percent. In 2023, the trade turnover between the two countries exceeded 1.6 trillion yuan, or 20 trillion rubles.

But according to the IMF, the share of the yuan in global foreign exchange reserves fell to its lowest since mid-2020 in Q1. The Chinese currency continued to lose its share in global reserves. Its share fell from 2.29 to 2.15 percent a quarter earlier.

By the end of the last month of spring, the share of the yuan in the structure of SWIFT settlements fell to 4.47 percent, although in March it was at 4.69 percent.

According to Reuters, the BRICS countries’ efforts to reduce the dollar’s importance have been unsuccessful. Moreover, the American currency’s dominance has actually increased in recent times.