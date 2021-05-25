Yuan Longping, the “father of hybrid rice” in China, died this Saturday at the age of 90 AP

In China, where famines have been common until a few decades ago and the older generations still carry their consequences, scientist Yuan Longping, who died this weekend at the age of 90, was a hero. Known as the “father of hybrid rice”, his work allowed the harvest of this grain to multiply and guarantee food security in the most populated country in the world. His research has benefited millions of people: a fifth of the rice grown on the planet is derived from his experiments.

“His achievement can be summed up in a single sentence: he helped the world fight hunger,” summed up the director of the National Rice Research Institute, Hu Peisong, in statements to the state news agency Xinhua when announcing the death on Thursday. last Saturday. This Monday, his funeral in the city of Changsha (central China), where he lived, have become a national event. Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a crown; other former leaders transmitted telegrams of condolence; thousands of people lined up to say goodbye to “old Yuan”. Some flower shops gave away chrysanthemums, the mourning flower; Taxi drivers took those who attended the funeral for free, according to state media. “My uncle died of hunger; my father says that thanks to Yuan, that no longer happens ”, declared a funeral attendant, surnamed Cao, to the newspaper Global Times.

More information

The genuine fervor of the citizens has been added to the praise in the Chinese media, eager to highlight the achievements of an indigenous scientist – especially, a scientist dedicated to food safety, one of the great goals of the Communist Party of China ( CCP) – when the Government emphasizes the development of an economic model that prioritizes self-sufficiency and innovation.

Yuan, disinterested in politics and never a member of the CCP, always said that his goal was “to ensure that no one in the world goes hungry.” He wanted to avoid the famines he had witnessed during the Great Leap Forward (1959-1963), when Mao Zedong’s directives to try to reach the industrialized countries in record time led to a food shortage that killed tens of millions. of people. The scientist evoked the vision of “heartbreaking scenes in which people starved to death on the road.”

Born in Beijing in September 1930, Yuan was the son of teachers, the second of six siblings. His interest in agriculture, as he has recounted in his memoirs, originated during a school field trip to a farm. Although his parents were not particularly fond of his vocation, he enrolled in agricultural studies at the Southwestern Agricultural University in Chongqing, graduating in 1953. From there he went on to Hunnan Agricultural University, where he began his career as a researcher.

Driven by his obsession to increase food production so that ordinary people would not suffer from hunger, he focused his experiments on rice, the staple of food for most Chinese. During the 1960s he conceived the idea of ​​crossing sterile male rice plants with other varieties to create specimens that would produce more grain, although without success.

It was not until 1973 that he was able to make his theory come true. A variety of wild rice that grew on the tropical island of Hainan in southern China allowed him to make the crossing. The new variant produced 20% more grain than the traditional ones. Large-scale cultivation of “hybrid rice” began in 1976, the year of Mao Zedong’s death and the end of the Cultural Revolution. Increased harvests, according to the Xinhua news agency, allowed 80 million more people to be fed in China.

That “thanks to Yuan, China can feed a fifth of the world’s population even though it only has 9% of the total arable land in the world” has become almost commonplace in the country. More than sixty million countries use the varieties developed by the scientist, which are now in their third generation and cover, according to the Global Times newspaper, more than seven million hectares of total area. The first exports to the United States arrived in 1979.

Throughout his life, the expert continued his research, to adapt his varieties to different terrains -more resistant to droughts, or to the heat and humidity of the tropics, or even to salty water-, and to design cultivation techniques that allow to extract the maximum potential from their seeds.

Starting in the eighties, he became a celebrity in his country, an example of an innovative researcher at a time when Chinese science was still far behind Western science, weighed down among other things by the aftermath of the ten years of Cultural Revolution.

In 2004 he received the World Food Award, the most prestigious in this sector, for his “pioneering research that helped transform China from a food shortage to food security within thirty years.” Four years later, his popularity made him one of the standard bearers of the Chinese sports delegation at the Beijing Olympics. In 2019 he received the Medal of the Republic, the highest honor bestowed by the Chinese Government.

Despite his advanced age, he was still active and interested in specimen development. In March, two months before his death, he had still visited the rice fields at the Hainan Research Center.

On social media, hours after the funeral ended, tributes from Chinese citizens to the scientist kept coming. “My bowl has rice, and my heart has you. Have a good trip, Mr. Yuan, “wrote the Internet user” Beixianyi “on Weibo, the Chinese Twitter.