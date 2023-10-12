The Live Actions anime season has gained quite a bit of strength in recent months, since this same year a new anime movie has been released. Knights of the Zodiac and not to mention the One Piece series that generated so much emotion in fans of the original work. And although you might think that there will be some kind of rest, it seems that there will not be, and that has been shown to us Netflix Hours ago.

It may have gone unnoticed by many, but a few years ago it was confirmed that a series based on the manga by Yuyu Hakusho, of which there was not much news since said revelation, nothing beyond a preview. But now, the red platform confirms that there is already a release date for the episodes that will try to be faithful to the original material.

It will be neither more nor less than the 14th of December, when users of this streaming service will be able to enjoy the adventures of Yusuke Urameshi, because for those who do not know the work, it is a story in which this boy will become a detective of the spiritual world. And that event occurs just after being hit by a car that almost ran over an innocent child.

Something that is worth mentioning about this show is that it was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashiwho also created the renowned manga, Hunter x Hunterand you will surely be able to find some references in the latter about Yuyu Hakusho. Apparently, the author of the work is consulted from time to time by the producers of this new series for plot consistency issues.

Editor’s note: The truth is I didn’t remember that this series was going to be made, but I’m quite excited, because this anime is one of the ones I’ve liked the most in my entire life. Also, I want to see if they repeat the duel to the death with knives meme.