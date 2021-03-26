Yuyu Hakusho has been trying to start the production of his live action in charge of Netflix, but until now they had not been able to start their recordings due to various situations.

Fortunately, this week the production managers gave great news, as they got the sets where the filming will begin.

This time it will be TOHO Studios who will lend its headquarters in Tokyo so that the live action of Yuyu Hakusho becomes a reality, and from what we see, they will require a lot of equipment.

Carry this work of Yoshihiro Togashi to the screen will not be an easy task, so Netflix hired 10 sound forums, two more to film the scenes, a production center and two centers for the actors.

Until now there are not many details about this adaptation of Yuyu Hakusho, but it is known that Kazutaka sakamoto, who has been a huge fan of the series since he was a child, will be in the role of executive producer.

Akira morii, who collaborated in Wild 7, will be in charge of production duties, so you can be sure that the project has true connoisseurs at the helm.

Hopefully they don’t forget this moment.

From what they have revealed, Netflix is assembling a talented Japanese team to start on time the recordings of the live action of Yuyu Hakusho, but there is still work to be done.

Few details are revealed about this production, so important details such as the cast or the premiere date have not been revealed.

What we do know is that once the recordings and post-production process are complete, Netflix will premiere the live action of Yu Yu Hakusho simultaneously worldwide.

Do you think they will do a good job?

