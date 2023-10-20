













It was confirmed that the delivery will have eight chapters, each one will last about an hour. In other words, it has the same potential as Eiichiro Oda’s installment, which premiered in August 2023.

The important details of Yu Yu Hakusho

What is Yu Yu Hakusho about?

Yuyu Hakusho is a fantasy shonen that will follow the second life of Yusuke Urameshi, our protagonist.

The boy is the classic shonen protagonist, and it should be noted that he is not a criminal in the full sense of the word, but rather, he could be lazy, lazy and perhaps a little inconsiderate – some small rudeness -. However, He has a good heart and a mocking and somewhat quarrelsome character.

Because of this, upon seeing a child about to be hit by a car at high speed, he intervenes and dies instantly. After this we will see a regression in time in which we will spend the entire day with him before the moment of his death..

Thanks to this wink we will realize what kind of person Yusuke is, who will later face treatment that he did not expect. A spirit will give you a new task after giving you a second chance to live more honestly.. However, this agreement is not as naive as it seems. In fact, to begin with, the spirits did not expect something like this to happen and in fact, the infant was not destined to die. Now they are faced with a dead person who should not have died, what a problem, right?

Source: Studio Pierrot

Nevertheless, After this break, the real action-packed story will begin in the world of Yuyu Hakusho. It is worth mentioning that it is quite dynamic, since after clearing some goals, others will open up and the series will have several twists in its narrative imagination – from tournaments to rescues and shorter missions.

Yusuke will recover treasures, protect humanity and fight a duel until he is able to pay off his debt and then make new unexpected decisions.

Who are the main shonen characters?

Source: Studio Pierrot

Yusuke Urameshi

He is the protagonist of Yuyu Hakusho. His special power is a shot with one of his fingers, although at first he has limited ability, he will slowly be able to make several shots. It should be noted that the energy/power of history, which is what everyone must control for their techniques, is called Rei.

Kazuma Kuwabara

He is Yusuke’s classmate. They have a relationship that makes them look like rivals, however, that doesn’t stop them from being friends. He has a wonderful sword of light as a technique and his ability to manage his own power is also recognized.

Hiei

He is a very powerful youkai who has been exiled from his tribe due to his unusual characteristics (he is a being of fire among ice people). Because of this, from a very young age he had to survive alone and consequently he prefers to work for himself. He is a lonely but very kind character who adds a touch of mystery to Yuyu Hakusho. His main technique is the cursed eye.

Yoko Kurama

He is another youkai who is several millennia old, after being almost mortally wounded in the spiritual world, he is forced to be in the human world where he develops as an adorable young man full of mystery. His scarlet hair and emerald eyes reflect both his sweet personality and his enormous power: a rose that is stronger than steel.

Source: Netflix

Particularly because of the techniques is that fans should be very excited, because if they are done well, they will definitely be an unparalleled experience. See each of the damn techniques of the young people in the cast! Other level!

Is there a chance that live-action will adapt the complete work?

In view of the fact that One Piece managed to adapt just under one hundred chapters of the manga, which is equivalent to just over 40 chapters of the anime, Yoshihiro Togashi’s installment could not adapt more than a third of the story either.

However, it has a greater chance of being fully adapted – despite the fact that it took several years to launch the first season.

As always, it all depends on the reception. Let’s see how this refresh of the 1992 anime is received, whether with nostalgia or fresh air.

Source: Studio Pierrot

Where can I watch the original anime installment of Yu Yu Hakusho?

All 111 episodes of the anime (1992) are available on Crunchyroll. Shonen Jump published serialization from 1990 to 1994. It obtained 19 compilation volumes.

When does the live-action Yu Yu Hakusho premiere?

On December 14, 2023, the live-action of Yuyu Hakusho to the Netflix platform.

