There Netflix series Of Yu Yu Hakusho was presented with a first, spectacular one teaser trailer which shows the cast of the interesting live action adaptation of the work created by Yoshihiro Togashi in action.

Also published in Italy with the title of Yu of the Ghoststhe manga tells the story of Yusuke Urameshi, a boy who is hit and killed by a car to save a child, but is brought back to the world of the living as a kind of spiritual special agent.

As can be seen in the video, the actor who plays Yusuke, Sei Shiraishi, looks perfect for the part and is supported by a sound system special effects very well made, which will enhance the special maneuvers of the various characters.