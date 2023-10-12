Netflix Japan announced that the live action series of Yu Yu Hakushobased on the manga by Yoshihiro Togashiwill debut worldwide next December 14th on the streaming platform. A special preview will be held in Japan the day before, with a host of guests yet to be announced.
The original work, published in Italy by Star Comicsfollows the fourteen-year-old delinquent Yusuke Urameshi, who dies after saving a child in a car accident. The Spirit World is surprised by his death and offers him the chance to return to Earth as a “spirit detective”, tasked with defeating demons.
Let’s see the teaser released below X from Netflix Japan.
Netflixシリーズ『幽☆遊☆白書』
世界配信日は2023年12月14日(木)に決定💥
制作期間5年、「週刊少年ジャンプ」の伝説的大ヒット漫画がついに世界初実写化！
◆浦飯幽助 #北村匠海
◆蔵馬 #志尊淳
◆飛影 #本郷奏多
◆桑原和真 #上杉柊平
さらに、配信開始前夜のスペシャルイベント「12.13決戦前夜祭… pic.twitter.com/pjyXqpvP5s
— Netflix Japan |ネットフリックス (@NetflixJP) October 11, 2023
Source: Netflix Street Anime News Network
#Hakusho #release #date #Netflix #live #action #series
Leave a Reply