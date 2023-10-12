Netflix Japan announced that the live action series of Yu Yu Hakushobased on the manga by Yoshihiro Togashiwill debut worldwide next December 14th on the streaming platform. A special preview will be held in Japan the day before, with a host of guests yet to be announced.

The original work, published in Italy by Star Comicsfollows the fourteen-year-old delinquent Yusuke Urameshi, who dies after saving a child in a car accident. The Spirit World is surprised by his death and offers him the chance to return to Earth as a “spirit detective”, tasked with defeating demons.

Let’s see the teaser released below X from Netflix Japan.

Source: Netflix Street Anime News Network