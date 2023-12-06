Netflix has shared the official trailer for the live action series online Yu Yu Hakushobased on the manga by Yoshihiro Togashi. Furthermore, further videos have been published on the channel reserved for Japan which introduce us to the main characters of the series and their respective interpreters, which we can see below the aforementioned trailer.

Yu Yu Hakusho will be available on Netflix worldwide starting from December 14th. At the direction we find Sho Tsukikawawith Tatsurou Mishima to the screenplay.

Yu Yu Hakusho – Trailer

Takumi Kitamura — Yusuke Urameshi

Sei Shiraishi — Keiko Yukimura

Jun Shison — Kurama

Shūhei Uesugi — Kazuma Kuwabara

Kotone Furukawa — Botan

Kanata Hongō — Hiei

Kenichi Takitō — Major Toguro

Goro Inagaki — Sakyo

Go Ayano — Toguro Minor

Meiko Kaji — Genkai

Ai Mikami — Yukina

Keita Machida — Koenma

Source: Netflix Street Anime News Network