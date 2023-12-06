Netflix has shared the official trailer for the live action series online Yu Yu Hakushobased on the manga by Yoshihiro Togashi. Furthermore, further videos have been published on the channel reserved for Japan which introduce us to the main characters of the series and their respective interpreters, which we can see below the aforementioned trailer.
Yu Yu Hakusho will be available on Netflix worldwide starting from December 14th. At the direction we find Sho Tsukikawawith Tatsurou Mishima to the screenplay.
Yu Yu Hakusho – Trailer
Takumi Kitamura — Yusuke Urameshi
Sei Shiraishi — Keiko Yukimura
Jun Shison — Kurama
Shūhei Uesugi — Kazuma Kuwabara
Kotone Furukawa — Botan
Kanata Hongō — Hiei
Kenichi Takitō — Major Toguro
Goro Inagaki — Sakyo
Go Ayano — Toguro Minor
Meiko Kaji — Genkai
Ai Mikami — Yukina
Keita Machida — Koenma
Source: Netflix Street Anime News Network
