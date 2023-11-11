Netflix recently released the official teaser trailer for the live-action adaptation of Yu Yu Hakushothe popular series Of Yoshihiro Togashi.

On its official YouTube account, Netflix has uploaded a first in-depth look at the aforementioned live-action adaptation, which will be released exclusively on the streaming platform December 14, 2023.

The trailer in question shows the narrative incipit of the original story of the manga, which sees the protagonist Yusuke Urameshi dying after saving a child in a car accident.

You can find the official teaser trailer at the top of the article, while below you can find a Netflix post published on official poster of the series:

Brace yourself for a yokai showdown like no other! Sneak a peek at the live-action adaptation of the iconic manga, YU YU HAKUSHO. Premiering December 14 🔥. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/KeFi2VQwmB — Netflix (@netflix) November 10, 2023

The teaser trailer for Yu Yu Hakusho introduces the four main characters: Takumi Kitamura as Yusuke Urameshi, Jun Shison as Kurama, Kanata Hongo as Hiei e Shuhei Uesugi as Kazuma Kuwabara.

Shō Tsukikawadirector of the 2018 live-action film My Little Monster , is credited as director of the series for Yu Yu Hakusho, while Tatsurou Mishima And Yoshihiro Togashi are credited as screenwriters. Robot Communications is producing the TV series in collaboration with Netflix.

For those unfamiliar with the original anime, the latter is available on Crunchyroll, Hulu And Pipes. The manga series from which the anime draws inspiration, which in our area is known as Yu of the Ghostsis published by the publisher Star Comics.