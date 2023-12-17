Netflix continues to bet on anime and manga series with human adaptation. The success of the live action 'One Piece' now reaches 'Yu Yu Hakusho', a Japanese production by the author Yoshihiro Togashi, which premiered on Thursday, December 14. This new proposal is already one of the most viewed on the platform and has had good comments for its visual effects. Without a doubt, the best of Japanese entertainment is behind the triumph of this new story of action and drama.

'Yu Yu Hashuko' ('The Playful Ghost Report') is a manga from 1992 and most of its scenes are combat scenes. Its actors have known how to interpret each character to perfection. Here we tell you which Japanese stars give life to this legendary product that follows in the footsteps of 'One Piece' live action.

Trailer for 'Yu Yu Hashuko', Netflix live action series

Who is part of the cast of 'Yu Yu Hakusho'?

1.Takumi Kitamura is Yusuke Urameshi

The actor Takumi Kitamura, 26 years old, is the one who plays Yusuke Urameshi, the main character of this live action. Additionally, Kitamura is well known for being a model and member of the group 'Dish'. Likewise, Yusuke is tasked with investigating everything supernatural on earth after being hit by a car.

Kitamura, main actor of 'Yu Yu Hakusho'. Photo: @kitamurafans See also Jordan announces collaboration with Naruto

2. Shuhei Uesugi as Kazuma Kuwabara

The actor Shuhei Uesugi, 31 years old, in live action he is the best friend of Yusuke, Yukina's partner. Likewise, Uesegi has developed other Japanese productions of this genre.

'Yu Yu Hakusho', the new live action from Netflix. Photo: LR composition / @netflix

3. Jun Shison is Kurama

Japanese actor Jun Shison, 28, plays the fox demon reincarnated as a human. This character will be a threat at first, but later he will be one of Yusuke's allies.

'Yu Yu Hakusho' anime could have a second season. Photo: @netflix

4. Kanata Hongo is Hiei

The actor of Kanata Hongo, 33, is one of the most popular in the series, since he acted in 'The Prince of Tennis' live action. Hongo plays Hiei, the 'Master of the Evil Eye', a demon with a past that torments him.

Actor known for acting in the 'Prince of Tennis' anime. Photo: @kanata

5. Sei Shiraishi is Keiko Yukimura

Japanese actress Sei Shiraishi25 years old, is the person who plays Keiko, Yusuke's best friend.

'Yu Yu Hakusho', an anime from 1992, comes to Netflix. Photo: @seishirai See also Police surprise two poachers fishing in the Veneziola de La Manga channel

6. Kotone Furukawa is Botan

The actress Kotone Furukawa, 27, plays Botan, one of Yusuke's best friends. She also has extensive experience in cinemas and theaters.

Kotone is the only married actress in the cast. Photo: @Kotone

7. Ai Mikami is Yukina

The 23-year-old actress Ai Mikamirepresents Yukina, part of the Koorime clan and Hiei's sister in the series.

Actress Ai Mikami. Photo: @netflix

8. Keita Machida is Koenma

The 33-year-old actor Keita Machida, plays the ruler of the spirit world. Like most of the actors in his cast, he has also participated in other Japanese productions.

Keita Machida is an actor and ambassador of Japanese cinema. Photo: @keita

9. Hiroya Shimizu as Karasu

The actor Hiroya Shimizu, 24 years old, is the one who gives life to the demon Karasu. He also has vast experience in Japanese fiction cinema.

Hiroya very recognized in the Asian fashion industry. Photo: @hiroya See also And they are fed up: They form a new manga and anime anti-piracy coalition

What is the live action 'Yu Yu Hashuko' series about?

The teenager Yusuke He will live a supernatural experience after his death for saving a child. The story will be about the task that his spirit will have after being rejected by heaven and hell. On this path, Yusuke will face demons and ghosts to achieve his goal.