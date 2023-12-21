













Yu Yu Hakusho live-action: Is the new Netflix installment worth watching?









In the fall season of 2023, one of the live-actions arrived that would change the entire staging of this type of adaptations. The delivery of One Piece It was successful against all expectations, and after that, fans realized the potential of live-action adaptations of the manganime.

The live-action of Yuyu Hakusho It was announced a couple of years ago and now that it has hit the screens, it has done nothing but impress. I tell you why you should watch the new installment of Toshihiro Togashi's manga.

What makes the live-action installment of Yu Yu Hakusho so good?

What is Yu Yu Hakusho about?

Yuyu Hakusho follows the story of Yusuke Urameshi, a fourteen-year-old boy who is somewhat rebellious and rude. At the end of the day he is a teenager who looks for some problems and solves them with his fists. However, that does not imply that he is a completely inconsiderate person, much less evil.

Source: Netflix

Yusuke is doing poorly with his grades and is good at fighting. He has a strange friendship, which is based on rivalry, with a classmate named Kazuma Kuwabara and a romantic bond with Keiko, his childhood friend.

One day, after school and after a fight with Keiko, the boy finds himself in the middle of a terrible car accident and tries to save a child from being run over. Unfortunately, Yusuke takes the hit and dies, however, the underworld kingdom takes it as an unexpected death and refrains from taking his life.

Yusuke is offered a deal so that he will be able to come back to life. Konema, the god of the underworld or the entrance to the spiritual world, sends Botan, a shinigami, to offer Yusuke a deal.

The treatment of Yuyu Hakusho It consists of the young man now having to help Koenma on missions to keep the human world safe and balance in the spiritual world.

Source: Netflix

Yusuke will manage to gain control of his spiritual energy and will have various life or death confrontations, along with Kuwabara and a couple of youkais who also become his friends.

On the one hand there is Kurama and on the other Hiei, both from impressive and very powerful clans. However, at the beginning, everyone's attitudes are quite aggressive, slowly their dynamics and the camaraderie of the main cast are drawn.

Yusuke and his friends have a long way to go.

What is the live-action Yu Yu Hakusho about? How many chapters does it have?

The live-action of Yuyu Hakusho It consists of five chapters that last about an hour each. This installment tells of Yusuke's first training with Teacher Gekan and how he meets Hiei and Kurama – part of the original and main cast of the series.

Source: Netflix

Later he will have to face a complete team of youkais who seek to remove the barrier that separates the spiritual world from humans. It focuses especially on how he manages to use his powers and the promise of the great potential he has is announced.

What can you expect from the new adaptation?

If you are looking for a delivery that is completely faithful to the manga, you are going to have a bit of problems, but remember that in itself, The anime is not a faithful adaptation of the original work either, so, actually, it is a good work that was brought to the screen, from my perspective.

Source: Studio Pierrot

Nevertheless, You can expect good fantastic effects from the youkais and the powers of each of the characters. In addition to the exciting hand-to-hand battles.

On the other hand, the script is good and although it was adapted narrowly, I think it was quite neat and fit well into the space it had. In other words, a good live-action installment.

What's so special about Yu Yu Hakusho?

The story of the spiritual world is quite interesting, the characters have a captivating depth of sensitivity and contrast quite a bit with what is expected of them.

Source: Netflix

Although they propose a fragile masculinity and are quite harsh with each other, they manage to show their affection at times and their vulnerability is noticeable. Not the best way though, at least There are glimmers of hope for the changes in the male cast.

Let us also always remember when the story was written and the specific context from which it was born. Despite this, a glimpse of the boys' illness is glimpsed and I find it somewhat moving.

On the other hand, there is something visually very notable – due to the type of support that live-action is –: the fights. The effects of the techniques and martial arts are shocking. They really make the live-action perspective shine and stand out quite a bit, It's definitely something that looks very different in the manga or anime.

So this is one of the big reasons why you should give the new installment of Yuyu Hakusho.

Where can I see the live-action of Yu Yu Hakusho? Where can I watch Yu Yu Hakusho?

The five chapters that make up the new live-action installment of Yuyu Hakusho They are available on Netflix.

Source: Netflix

On the other hand, The anime installment by Studio Pierrot is available on the Crunchyroll platform. Remember that the anime did adapt the entire manga; However, the renewal of a new season of the live-action has not yet been announced.

Neverthelessthe interesting and important thing to note is that the live-action of Yuyu Hakusho It has a neat and closed structure, So, it is a positive thing in case another season is not chosen.

