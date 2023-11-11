













Yu Yu Hakusho gives us a first look at his live-action and is faithful to the original work | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









From what can be seen in the video, there is a great investment to highlight the most spectacular aspects of the manga and anime. The characterization of the program’s characters also stands out.

Although it is not a 100% visual adaptation of Yusuke Urameshi and his friends, the intention is clear to draw the attention of fans of Yoshihiro Togashi’s work with the series. Yuyu Hakusho.

We recommend: Yu Yu Hakusho: What is it about? Why you should be excited about this live-action.

The video begins with a car accident and Yusuke observing a person on the ground. The one who is there without life is himself, and this is how he accesses the Spiritual World. Upon arrival they reveal to him that there was a mistake and it was not the time for him to die.

Fountain: Netflix.

So they offer him to return but as a Spiritual Detective endowed with great skills and powers, with which he must fight evil in Yuyu Hakusho.

Based on what was previously revealed, the cast of actors participating is as follows:

Takumi Kitamura as Yusuke Urameshi

Jun Shison as Kurama

Kanata Hongô as Hiei

Shuhei Uesugi as Kazuma Kuwabara

Go Ayano as Younger Toguro

Keita Machida as Koenma

Meiko Kaji as Genkai

In the first trailer for the live-action series of Yuyu Hakusho There is reconfirmation that on December 14, 2023 it will premiere on Netflix.

This adaptation of Robot is not the first adaptation of a manga or anime. In fact, he has been doing this work for quite some time with more or less acceptable results.

Fountain: Netflix.

The company is also responsible for Alice in Borderlandwhich has had a good reception in this service.

Apart from Yuyu Hakusho We have more information about series in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)