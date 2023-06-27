Air Twister, the on-rails 3D shooter and Space Harrier spiritual successor from legendary Sega designer Yu Suzuki is heading to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch on 10th November this year.

Air Twister, which launched on Apple’s Apple Arcade gaming subscription service last June, sees players battling alien invaders across 12 stages – and various modes like Arcade, Turbo, and Boss Rush – to save a planet from destruction using their trusty homing arrows.

It’s a little bit Space Harrier and a little bit Panzer Dragoon – at certain points players take to the skies on the back of a giant swan – and Suzuki has previously said Air Twister was inspired by a fantasy shooting game he envisaged in the 80s, before pivoting towards Space Harrier due to the technical limitations of the time.

Air Twister multiplatform announcement trailer.

The end result is a game former Eurogamer editor-in-chief described as “fascinating if not exactly finessed” when he reviewed it last year.

“It’s irresistibly 80s Sega – or to put it another way, it’s full of the vibrancy and color that marked out the best of its arcade output,” Martin said at the time, “and it really doesn’t muck about. Air Twister’s quick to the core appeal – as every good arcade game should be – and it delivers a sensation that’s immediately recognizable from the likes of Space Harrier and After Burner… It’s not exactly a masterpiece, but there’s enough of the old magic shining through to make this more than worthwhile.”

Air Twister will be available for PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC when it launches on 10th November. It’s getting a physical release for Switch and PlayStation in Japan (thanks Gematsu), but there’s currently no word on whether that’ll be the case in the west.