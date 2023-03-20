New details have arrived on the collaboration between Yu Suzukithe historic developer who gave birth to classics like Shenmue, OutRun and After Burner, and OAXYS extensionwhich will give life to 1,000 Virtua Fighter themed NFTsof which Suzuki was co-creator and director.

The collaboration was unveiled in December last year, but now new details have arrived. First of all, from the official press release it would appear that Sega is not directly involved in the project, despite representing one of the validating nodes of the OAXYS blockchain, but rather limited itself to giving consent for the creation of NFTs based on a small number of characters of the first chapters of Virtua Fighter.

“These NFTs will include 11 characters from the first three Virtua Fighter games in the creative worlds of Oasys, resulting in a unique and exciting experience for new and old Virtua fighter fans,” reads the Oasys release, which added that these NFTs “will be the basis of the company’s Metaverse avatars.”

Previously it was said that the first 1,000 NFTs of Virtua Fighter would be free-to-own but that later others would be born thanks to this collaboration, although it is not clear if these will always be themed Virtua Fighter.

For the uninitiated, Yu Suzuki was the director of the Virtua Fighter series from the first chapter released in 1993 until 2011, when he left Sega to devote himself completely to YS NET, his studio.

“During my time as director of Sega, I initially developed Virtua Fighter using innovative 3D graphics technology, which was state of the art at the time,” Suzuki said. “Since then the Virtua Fighter series has become loved by many gamers and continues to be supported by many fans to this day.”

“Through my work overseeing the vision development of OASYX, I am happy to combine innovative technology in the form of blockchain-based NFTs with three games in the Virtua Fighter series to create a form of entertainment for a wide range of enthusiasts.”