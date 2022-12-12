Yu Suzukithe author of the series Shenmueof Out Run and of Virtua Fighter, among his many masterpieces, is involved in a project related to some NFTslaunched by Oasys, a company that deals with games for the so-called web 3.0, the one based on blockchain, in which he plays the role of supervisor.

The announcement also provided the first details of Suzuki’s NFTs, powered by Godtail: 10,000 free-to-own characters, to be used as avatars for the metaverse. Which is not known. More will appear in the future as part of the collaboration. Some of the uses of these NFTs include fashion items and in-game gadgets, but for now neither category has been explained, also because no game has been mentioned in which they will actually be usable.

However, names of companies linked to the Oasyx NFT project have been mentioned as supporters or validators. Among these Bandai Namco Research and Ubisoft. Among the supporters also Netmarble and Square Enix. Sega stands out among the validators.

In short, despite the fact that users have already expressed a strong skepticism towards NFTs and despite the effort made by most metaverses to attract an audience, even with sensational failures, many companies are still investing in these technologies. They are evidently seen as too convenient, should they catch on, to be dismissed lightly.