Konami Digital Entertainment BV announced today that the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship will return to USA after several years, considering that the last edition held in this area dates back to 2016.
The prestigious Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2024 will therefore bring challengers from all over the world to Seattle, Washington, for the dates of 7 and 8 Septemberwithin two days of exciting duels between the best fighters specialized in the series.
Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship (WCS) 2024 it will also be characterized by some brand new features: for the first time, in fact, it will be made up of four distinct tournaments.
Four different tournaments
The challenges will therefore be organized according to four tournaments, corresponding to different “disciplines”: a tournament for Yu-Gi-Oh! Collectible Card Game (TCG), a tournament for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel and two different tournaments for Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links. The first of these will, as in the past, be dedicated to Speed Duel, while the second will focus on Rush Duel, the new game format introduced in the title in September 2023.
Konami also confirmed details regarding the World Championship Qualifier (WCQ) events for America, Europe and Oceania. In these tournaments, the best Duelists from their respective continents will compete to qualify for the Yu-Gi-Oh! WCS 2024, earning the chance to become World Champion of Yu-Gi-Oh! GCC.
Here they are dates and locations for WCQ events:
- WCQ Central America: June 21-23, Mexico City, Mexico
- WCQ Oceania: June 28-30, Auckland, New Zealand
- WCQ South America: June 28-30, Lima, Peru
- WCQ North America: July 19-21, Austin, Texas (USA)
- WCQ Europe: July 26-28, Berlin, Germany
For more information, visit the official website
#YuGiOh #World #Championship #official #championship #place #USA
Leave a Reply