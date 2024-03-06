Konami Digital Entertainment BV announced today that the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship will return to USA after several years, considering that the last edition held in this area dates back to 2016.

The prestigious Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2024 will therefore bring challengers from all over the world to Seattle, Washington, for the dates of 7 and 8 Septemberwithin two days of exciting duels between the best fighters specialized in the series.

Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship (WCS) 2024 it will also be characterized by some brand new features: for the first time, in fact, it will be made up of four distinct tournaments.