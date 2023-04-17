KONAMI announced that the Yu-Gi-Oh! world championship 2023 will take place in Japan next 5 and 6 August at Tokyo Big Sight. Duelists from all over the world will compete in three separate tournaments: one dedicated to the traditional Trading Card Gameone dedicated to the mobile title YGO! DUEL LINKS and, for the first time, one dedicated to YGO! MASTER DUELS.

Players still have the option of qualifying for the final stages by participating in a a series of events to be held between May and June. Let’s find out all the details thanks to the press release released by the company.

YU-GI-OH! WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2023 WILL START ON AUGUST 5TH

The two-day event will see the best Duelists from around the world battle it out across three titles

Konami Digital Entertainment BV (KONAMI) unveils the official dates and location of the highly anticipated Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship (WCS) 2023. The prestigious tournament, returning for the first time since 2019, will take place from August 5 to 6 at Tokyo Big Sight (Tokyo International Exhibition Center) in Japan.

Yu-Gi-Oh! WCS 2023 will feature three separate tournaments for Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME, Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS and, for the first time, Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUELS.

KONAMI also shared the first details on the qualifying rounds for Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS And Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUELS. All Duelists will be able to compete in-game to qualify for the Yu-Gi-Oh! WCS 2023 and have a chance to face off in the championship.

The WCS 2023 Qualifiers for Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUELS will begin on May 16, while the WCS 2023 qualifiers for Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS they will start on May 30th. The complete WCS 2023 Qualifier schedule for both titles is as follows:

Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUELS 1 st Internship – 12:00, May 16 – 11:59, May 29 (UTC+8)

Internship – 12:00, May 16 – 11:59, May 29 (UTC+8) Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUELS Regional Qualifiers – 1:00pm, May 26 – 11:59am, May 29 (UTC+8)

Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS 1 st Internship – 15:30, May 30 – 12:59, June 12 (UTC+8)

Internship – 15:30, May 30 – 12:59, June 12 (UTC+8) Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS Regional Qualifiers – 13:00, June 9 – 12:59, June 12 (UTC+8)

The format of the 2023 WCS Finals by Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUELS will be Team Battle, with eight teams made up of the strongest Duelists from all over the world who will compete to conquer the title of champion.

The final stages of the Yu-Gi-Oh! WCS 2023 for the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG will take place this summer, qualified Duelists will be invited to the championships in Europe and Oceania. The European Championship of Yu-Gi-Oh! is now confirmed for June 30 – July 2 at the Jaarbeurs exhibition center in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit the official site

Today, the popular Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME is present worldwide, distributed in over 80 countries and available in 9 languages.

For all information on products and events Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME visit:

Based on Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME, Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS brings the popular game to life on mobile and PC. Duelists can relive all the thrills of the duels of Yami Yugi, Jaden Yuki, Yusei Fudo and other famous characters from the franchise Yu-Gi-Oh! in an action-packed video game based on competitive card duels.

Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS is available for free on the App Store® for iPad®, iPhone® and iPod touch®, on Google Play™ for Android™ devices and for PC via Steam.

Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUELS is the definitive digital experience of the iconic Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME (TCG). Exciting Duels beautifully rendered in 4K*, ​​over 10,000 cards to collect**, a long-running single player mode, online Duels, events and much more.

Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUELS is available for free for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC Steam, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android.