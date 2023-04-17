Konami has announced the official dates and venue of the new Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship (WCS) 2023The official tournament related to the famous game series returning for the first time since 2019, taking place from August 5 to 6 at Tokyo Big Sight (Tokyo International Exhibition Center) in Japan.

Yu-Gi-Oh! WCS 2023 will feature three separate tournaments for Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game, Yu-Gi-Oh! Del Links and, for the first time, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duelthrough three parallel paths. Konami has also shared the first details on the qualifying rounds for Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links and Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.

The WCS 2023 Qualifier for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel will begin on May 16, while the WCS 2023 Qualifier for Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links will start on May 30th. The complete WCS 2023 Qualifier schedule for both titles is as follows:

Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL 1st Stage – 12:00, May 16 – 11:59, May 29 (UTC+8)

Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL Regional Qualifiers – 13:00, May 26 – 11:59, May 29 (UTC+8)

Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS 1st Stage – 15:30, May 30 – 12:59, June 12 (UTC+8)

Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS Regional Qualifiers – 13:00 June 9 – 12:59 June 12 (UTC+8)

The 2023 WCS Finals of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duels will take place through the Team Battle mode, with eight teams made up of the strongest Duelists from all over the world who will compete to conquer the title of champion.

The final stages of the Yu-Gi-Oh! WCS 2023 for the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG will take place this summer, with qualified Duelists being invited to championships in Europe and Oceania. The European Championship of Yu-Gi-Oh! is now confirmed for June 30 – July 2 at the Jaarbeurs exhibition center in Utrecht, the Netherlands.